covid-19-death-toll-remains-high-with-a-further-93-fatalities

The daily briefing by the Greek health authorities announced 19,504 new coronavirus cases and 93 virus-related deaths on Thursday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 484 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units across Greece.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 2,255,421, with a total of 25,095 virus-related deaths over the same period.