NEWS

Migrant deaths last September bring pushback claims to the fore

migrant-deaths-last-september-bring-pushback-claims-to-the-fore
[AP]

The deaths of two migrants, from Cameroon and Ivory Coast, last September has brought the issue of alleged migrant pushbacks by Greece back to the fore.

According to reports in The Guardian and Der Spiegel, the two migrants arrived in the eastern Aegean island of Samos last September from Kusadasi in Turkey but instead of being given the opportunity to apply for asylum, they were arrested by people who said they were police. 

They were then allegedly transported, along with another person, out to the open sea by a speedboat and thrown into the water. One managed to swim to the Turkish shores.

The other two men were found dead, drowned, off the coast of Aydin province.

Asked to comment on the issue during a regular press briefing on Thursday, European Commission officials noted that Greek authorities have an obligation to investigate all allegations of deportations and violence against asylum seekers.

The Commission’s deputy chief spokesperson Dana Spinant limited herself to saying that the Commission was in contact and cooperating with the Greek authorities, “both politically and technically” on the fundamental rights of asylum seekers

Migration
READ MORE
eu-border-agency-to-help-cyprus-with-migrant-repatriations
NEWS

EU border agency to help Cyprus with migrant repatriations

north-macedonia-indian-migrants-detained-on-new-route
NEWS

North Macedonia: Indian migrants detained on new route

poll-greeks-french-say-reducing-immigration-should-be-high-priority
NEWS

Poll: Greeks, French say reducing immigration should be ‘high’ priority

A handout photo made available by the Turkish Foreign Minister press office shows, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) and Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (L) pose for a photo during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, on Tuesday. [EPA/Foreign Minister Press Office handout]
NEWS

Finnish FM defends Greece on Turkey visit

[InTime News]
NEWS

Protesters torch equipment at Lesvos migrant camp, 4 arrested

[InTime News]
NEWS

Protesters torch excavators where migrant camp planned