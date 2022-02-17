mother-of-snatched-businessman-appeals-to-kidnappers

The mother of a 40-year-old businessman who was abducted outside his home in northern Athens on December 29 has appealed to his kidnappers for a sign that he is still alive.

“I beg you – who have my child – to get in touch. To tell us if Giorgos is still alive. I beseech you,” Olga Kyparissi said in an appeal published via the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) on Thursday.

Giorgos Kyparissis was driving home to Drafi from a night out when he was apparently snatched from his car by unknown assailants who later got in touch with his brother and demanded ransom of 1 million euros for his release. He is said to have been on the telephone with a friend at the time, who heard him cry out.

According to AMNA, there have been no developments in the case for about a month.

“We are doing everything we can to find a solution quickly… I appeal to your humanity,” Olga Kyparissi said in her message.