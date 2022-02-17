12th-suspect-jailed-over-soccer-fan-murder

A 12th suspect in the murder case of Alkis Kambanos in the northern city of Thessaloniki has been jailed after appearing before an examining magistrate.

The 21-year-old suspect, who had turned himself in to the authorities on Monday, had been driving one of the three cars the assailants had used in the fatal attack.

The suspect denied taking direct part in the attack, saying he had stayed in the car, although he admitted that three of the other suspects had been passengers in the vehicle.

The suspect said that he knew a 25-year-old who has admitted that he was carrying a curved karambit knife used in the attack; as for the other two, including one that allegedly used a scythe to attack the victim and his two injured friends, he said he did not know them. He also denied knowing that the three passengers were carrying weapons.

Kambanos, a supporter of local soccer club Aris, and his two friends, were attacked by the suspects, supporters of rival club PAOK. The suspects allegedly happened upon the victim by chance while on their way to attack a haunt of Aris supporters. After asking Kambanos and his two friends whicg club they supported, they attacked them. Kambanos, who was heard begging his attackers not to hit him anymore because he was hurting badly, died from puncture wounds and blows to the head.

The suspect denied being a member of organized PAOK supporters, adding that he had never taken part in clashes between hooligans. But he did not convince the examining magistrate and the prosecutor present at the interrogation.

