PM to hold contacts on sidelines of Munich Security Conference

As world leaders converge this weekend for the 58th Munich Security Conference, set to be dominated by the Ukraine crisis, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will also engage in a series of key diplomatic contacts on the sidelines of the annual event, diplomatic sources said Friday.

Mitsotakis will meet with a delegation of US senators and lawmakers led by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. 

The Greek premier will also meet with Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz. The meeting will be attended by Gantz’s Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos. 

According to the same sources, talks are expected to focus on international developments and Turkey’s aggressive policy in the broader region.

