Dendias, Lavrov meet in Moscow

Nikos Dendias on Friday met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

“We had a productive discussion on promoting bilateral cooperation in the context of Greece-Russia historic ties, security in Europe, and the situation in Eastern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean,” Dendias tweeted after the meeting.

No more information was immediately available.

The meeting took place amid international concern Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.

This is Dendias’ third visit to the Russian Federation in the last two years.