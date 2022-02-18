NEWS

Dendias, Lavrov meet in Moscow

dendias-lavrov-meet-in-moscow

Nikos Dendias on Friday met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

“We had a productive discussion on promoting bilateral cooperation in the context of Greece-Russia historic ties, security in Europe, and the situation in Eastern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean,” Dendias tweeted after the meeting.

No more information was immediately available.

The meeting took place amid international concern Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.

This is Dendias’ third visit to the Russian Federation in the last two years.

Diplomacy
READ MORE
pm-to-hold-contacts-on-sidelines-of-munich-security-conference
NEWS

PM to hold contacts on sidelines of Munich Security Conference

[Reuters]
NEWS

FM in Moscow with conflict on the brink

[InTime News]
NEWS

Greece ‘supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity,’ says PM

[InTime News]
NEWS

Tsipras, US envoy discuss Ukraine, bilateral relations, Turkey

athens-lodges-demarche-with-ankara-over-greek-island-sovereignty
NEWS

Athens lodges demarche with Ankara over Greek island sovereignty 

[Intime News]
NEWS

Minister dismisses Erdogan comments on Greek islands as ‘ahistorical, provocative’