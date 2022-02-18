Dendias: ‘A conflict in Ukraine would have no winner’

In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias arrive to attend the talks in Moscow, Friday. [Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP]

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has stressed the need for an immediate de-escalation of tensions in Ukraine during talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow Friday.

“A conflict in Ukraine would have no winner. We will all lose out,” Dendias said during a joint press conference.

He added that “Greece is listening carefully to Russia’s concerns.”

Dendias also raised the issue of Turkey’s aggression, including its threat of war (casus belli) against Greece if the country proceeds with its legal right to extend its territorial waters.

Lavrov said Russia was prepared to assist the two Aegean neighbors resolve their differences.