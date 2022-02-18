NEWS

Thessaloniki municipal employee arrested for transporting migrants

Police in Thessaloniki on Friday arrested a municipal employee on suspicion of illegally transporting two migrants.

Police said the migrants, who are from Afghanistant, in the trunk of the employee’s car, after stopping it on the Egnatia Odos motorway near the town of Asprovalta.

The 46-year-old suspect was led before a prosecutor, who ordered him to testify before an investigating magistrate.

The man claims that he was unaware of the presence of the migrants in his trunk. He said they must have locked themselves into the trunk when he stopped for a coffee in Komotini and left his car unlocked.

