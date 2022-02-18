police-on-karpathos-to-probe-suicide-following-video-leak

A prosecutor on the Dodecanese island of Karpathos has asked police to investigate the circumstances of the suicide of a 60-year-old man, who took his life after a video circulated showing his son sharing intimate moments with another man.

According to local press, the prosecutor wishes to establish whether the leaking and circulation of the video caused irreparable psychological damage to the man and violated the personal data of his son.

The man ended his life on Tuesday. Local media reported that he was unable to bear the critical comments being made about his son.