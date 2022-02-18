Covid: 18,605 new cases, 80 deaths, 470 intubated

Health authorities announced 18,605 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, a decline on Thursday’s figure of 19,504.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 80 deaths, down from 93 on the previous day.

There were 470 patients on ventilators, down 14 on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 74.26% are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,274,025 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 25,183 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 339 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,213 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 35 years, while the median age of fatalities is 79.