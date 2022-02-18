NEWS

President in tribute to slain football fan

president-in-tribute-to-slain-football-fan
[InTime News]

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has placed a flower at the scene of the murder of Alkis Kambanos, the 19-year-old who was stabbed to death by rival football fans in Thessaloniki on February 1.

The president is in the city for the opening of an exhibition at the Teloglion Fine Arts Foundation of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki on Friday.

Earlier, police announced that the formal identification procedure of the 12 defendants suspected of involvement in the murder had been completed.

Four friends of the murdered man, two of whom were injured in the attack, participated in the identity parade at police headquarters in Thessaloniki.

Football Crime
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Aris FC pays tribute to slain fan

police-on-karpathos-to-probe-suicide-following-video-leak
NEWS

Police on Karpathos to probe suicide following video leak

police-units-to-be-stationed-on-campuses-this-summer
NEWS

Police units to be stationed on campuses this summer 

[InTime News]
NEWS

12th suspect jailed over soccer fan murder

[InTime News]
NEWS

Mother of snatched businessman appeals to kidnappers

teenager-arrested-for-distribution-of-child-pornography
NEWS

Teenager arrested for distribution of child pornography