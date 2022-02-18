president-in-tribute-to-slain-football-fan

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has placed a flower at the scene of the murder of Alkis Kambanos, the 19-year-old who was stabbed to death by rival football fans in Thessaloniki on February 1.

The president is in the city for the opening of an exhibition at the Teloglion Fine Arts Foundation of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki on Friday.

Earlier, police announced that the formal identification procedure of the 12 defendants suspected of involvement in the murder had been completed.

Four friends of the murdered man, two of whom were injured in the attack, participated in the identity parade at police headquarters in Thessaloniki.