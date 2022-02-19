NEWS

PM to meet Kamala Harris on Saturday

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference at 7 p.m. (Greek time) on Saturday.

According to Greek government sources, the planned meeting confirms the close strategic relations between the two NATO allies, also demonstrated by the renewal of the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA).

Mitsotakis and Harris are expected to discuss the Greek premier’s upcoming visit to the White House.

 

 

