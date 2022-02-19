64th-round-of-exploratory-talks-on-feb-22

The 64th round of low-level exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey will be held on February 22 in Athens, the Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.

The previous round took place in Ankara in October.

In the wake of his meeting on Thursday in Brussels with his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar reiterated Ankara’s talking points on Friday regarding the demilitarization of Aegean islands, while proposing the co-exploitation of wealth in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.