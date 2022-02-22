NEWS

Justice Ministry seeks end to impunity of offenders

justice-ministry-seeks-end-to-impunity-of-offenders

Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras is reportedly working on a new package of improvements to the Greek Penal Code that will spell the end to impunity for criminal offenders.

The Greek justice system is currently plagued by delays and a backlog of cases, but mainly by the fact that sentences are rarely served in full by offenders.

In other words, criminal sanctions have become, for most crimes – even for serious felonies – financial and often on paper only, creating a feeling of impunity among citizens, with all that this entails for social cohesion and the rule of law.

Even when the sentences handed down are five, eight or even 10 years in prison, these are more often than not suspended, with those convicted going home instead of prison.

The ministry plans to change this so that people convicted up to one or two years actually serve time in prison if the court deems that necessary.

Justice
READ MORE
The parents of US tourist Bakari Henderson. Jill and Phil Henderson.
NEWS

Harris raises Bakari case during Mitsotakis meeting

[AP]
NEWS

Turkish court keeps Kavala in jail despite Council of Europe move

[Intime News]
NEWS

Hooligans heading straight to jail 

[Intime News]
NEWS

Court acquits defendant over mother’s murder, commits him to psychiatric hospital

12th-suspect-in-thessaloniki-murder-turns-himself-in
NEWS

12th suspect in Thessaloniki murder turns himself in

prosecutor-orders-investigation-into-judiciary-leaks-in-murder-case
NEWS

Prosecutor orders investigation into judiciary leaks in murder case