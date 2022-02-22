justice-ministry-seeks-end-to-impunity-of-offenders

Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras is reportedly working on a new package of improvements to the Greek Penal Code that will spell the end to impunity for criminal offenders.

The Greek justice system is currently plagued by delays and a backlog of cases, but mainly by the fact that sentences are rarely served in full by offenders.

In other words, criminal sanctions have become, for most crimes – even for serious felonies – financial and often on paper only, creating a feeling of impunity among citizens, with all that this entails for social cohesion and the rule of law.

Even when the sentences handed down are five, eight or even 10 years in prison, these are more often than not suspended, with those convicted going home instead of prison.

The ministry plans to change this so that people convicted up to one or two years actually serve time in prison if the court deems that necessary.