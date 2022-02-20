Rain coming, say meteorologists

After a balmy few days more reminiscent of spring, winter is expected to make a comeback starting on Monday evening.

According to meteorologists, a wet front will be sweeping into Greece, bringing rain and some possibly heavy storms to western and northern parts of the country, but also to the islands of the Aegean, where winds may reach speeds of as high as 8 Beaufort.

Temperatures are also expected to drop to more seasonal levels, especially in the north and in the highlands, which will also be getting some snow.