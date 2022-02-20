more-accusations-of-rape-of-girls-emerge-in-case-of-ex-drummer

Five more women have come forward to accuse the former drummer of a popular Greek rock band of raping them when they were still children, as the musician’s 2013 conviction for sexually assaulting a minor heads to an appeal’s court in April.

One of the lawyers involved in the case told state broadcaster ERT on Saturday that two of the five women were as young as 8 and 11 years old when the now-70-year-old musician assaulted them.

Lawyer and criminologist Panos Papaioannou added that they have also given investigators the names of more women who fell victim to the ex-drummer when they were children.

He indicated that the musician had sexually abused multiple girls over the course of many years and that the cases now coming to light may be the tip of the iceberg.