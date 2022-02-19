NEWS

Mitsotakis meets US Vice-President Harris, briefs her on East Med

mitsotakis-meets-us-vice-president-harris-briefs-her-on-east-med

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met US Vice President Kamala Harris met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference Saturday evening.

The two discussed all bilateral issues, Greek officials said, and agreed Greek-U.S. relations have never been better.

Mitsotakis told Harris the Greek Parliament will ratify the revised Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement between the two countries in the coming weeks and discussed with her prospects for more mutual defense projects. 

The two inevitably discussed the Ukrainian crisis, but also energy projects in the Eastern Mediterranean; Mitsotakis briefed Harris about Turkish aggression in the area.

[Kathimerini/AMNA]

 

Diplomacy US
