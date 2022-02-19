NEWS

Search for missing in ferry blaze hampered by extreme temperatures

Explosions have been heard from Euroferry Olympia, which is also tilting from the tons of water used to put out the fire on it, Skai TV reports.

The Fire Service reports that the tilt is not dangerous so far, as the ship is being towed towards Kassiopi inlet, in northeastern Corfu.

The Fire Service’s special Disaster Management Unit is still unable to board the ship and search for 12 missing persons because of the very high temperatures said to reach 600 degrees Celsius (about 1110 Fahrenheit).

