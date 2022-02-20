man-rescued-from-burning-ferry

Members of the Fire Service’s special Disaster Management Unit were able to locate and rescue man on the fire stricken “Euroferry Olympia” on Sunday morning. According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, the man was seen moving near the stern of the ship and the operation to to safely rescue him was succesful.

According to available information, the man is a 21-year-old Belarusian citizen.

A total of 241 passengers and 51 crew were on board when a fire broke out on Friday aboard the vessel. The emergency services are trying to find 12 missing persons but have been hampered by the very high temperatures aboard the ship.