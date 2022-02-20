NEWS

Collapsed wall kills man in Larissa

[Onlarissa]

A 22-year-old man was killed in Larissa on Sunday morning when a wall collapsed and crushed him. The incident occurred at approximately 7.30 a.m. according to local news outlet onlarissa. The Hellenic Fire Service, police, and an ambulance all rushed to the scene.

According to information, the young student and a group of friends had just left a bar in the area. The 22-year-old is reported to have kicked an old door, for yet unspecified reasons, which resulted in the collapse of a steel beam and part of the wall.

Further investigations are ongoing.

Accident
