NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 9,596 new cases, 67 deaths, 471 on ventilators

[Laurent Gillieron/EPA]

New cases of the coronavirus decreased, as usual, Sunday, because of significantly less testing; deaths also declined, but intubations increased, authorities announced.

The number of new Covid infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday was 9,596 from 15,305 the day before. There were also 67 deaths, down from 77 Saturday, and 471 patients on ventilators, up from 463 Saturday but down from 499 last Sunday. 

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,298,926 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 25,327 fatalities, 573 of which over the past week.

Coronavirus
