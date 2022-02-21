NEWS

Dendias in Brussels for foreign ministers meeting

[AP]

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is visiting Brussels Monday for the monthly meeting of European Union foreign ministers, also known as the EU Foreign Affairs Council. 

The council will be informed about current affairs and exchange views on the European security situation, climate diplomacy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and a cyber-exercise.

French President Emmanual Macron said Monday that US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over the crisis in Ukraine, Reuters reported, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.

