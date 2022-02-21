three-arrested-for-murder-of-elderly-man-in-messinia

Three suspects were arrested Monday in connection with the murder of a 73-year-old man whose body was found in a rural area of Messinia, southern Greece, on Saturday afternoon.

Greek Police (ELAS) have identified a father and a son, aged 68 and 39, and a woman aged 23, who is married to the man’s second son.

According to the police, last Thursday (Feb. 17) the aforementioned suspects, together with the victim went to a farm owned by the latter to do some work, but after a quarrel over financial disputes the hit him repeatedly on with a metal object, while the 39-year-old strangled him.

They then stole from the 73-year-old’s possession agricultural tools, a metal ladder, two mobile phones and money, part of which was found and confiscated. The alleged perpetrators had rented a house last year in the greater area of ​​Petalidi and worked as land workers.

The file has been sent to the prosecutor in Kalamata with the three facing charges of homicide and robbery.