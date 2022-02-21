NEWS

Three arrested for murder of elderly man in Messinia

three-arrested-for-murder-of-elderly-man-in-messinia

Three suspects were arrested Monday in connection with the murder of a 73-year-old man whose body was found in a rural area of Messinia, southern Greece, on Saturday afternoon.

Greek Police (ELAS) have identified a father and a son, aged 68 and 39, and a woman aged 23, who is married to the man’s second son. 

According to the police, last Thursday (Feb. 17) the aforementioned suspects, together with the victim went to a farm owned by the latter to do some work, but after a quarrel over financial disputes the hit him repeatedly on with a metal object, while the 39-year-old strangled him. 

They then stole from the 73-year-old’s possession agricultural tools, a metal ladder, two mobile phones and money, part of which was found and confiscated. The alleged perpetrators had rented a house last year in the greater area of ​​Petalidi and worked as land workers.

The file has been sent to the prosecutor in Kalamata with the three facing charges of homicide and robbery.

Crime
READ MORE
[InTime News]
SPORTS VIOLENCE

Greece suspends operation of fan clubs until July 31

[InTime News]
NEWS

Man arrested for gas station robbery

more-accusations-of-rape-of-girls-emerge-in-case-of-ex-drummer
NEWS

More accusations of rape of girls emerge in case of ex-drummer

[Intime News]
NEWS

Hooligans heading straight to jail 

[InTime News]
NEWS

President in tribute to slain football fan

police-on-karpathos-to-probe-suicide-following-video-leak
NEWS

Police on Karpathos to probe suicide following video leak