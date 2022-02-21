Three arrested for murder of elderly man in Messinia
Three suspects were arrested Monday in connection with the murder of a 73-year-old man whose body was found in a rural area of Messinia, southern Greece, on Saturday afternoon.
Greek Police (ELAS) have identified a father and a son, aged 68 and 39, and a woman aged 23, who is married to the man’s second son.
According to the police, last Thursday (Feb. 17) the aforementioned suspects, together with the victim went to a farm owned by the latter to do some work, but after a quarrel over financial disputes the hit him repeatedly on with a metal object, while the 39-year-old strangled him.
They then stole from the 73-year-old’s possession agricultural tools, a metal ladder, two mobile phones and money, part of which was found and confiscated. The alleged perpetrators had rented a house last year in the greater area of Petalidi and worked as land workers.
The file has been sent to the prosecutor in Kalamata with the three facing charges of homicide and robbery.