Coronavirus: Deaths rise to 88, new infections to 18,094

Members of the medical staff are seen inside the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital, where coronavirus disease positive patients are treated, in Athens, Greece, November 12, 2021. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]

New cases of Covid-19 jumped to 18,094 in Greece on Monday, after a low of 9,596 on Sunday when there is significantly less testing, but deaths rose to 88 from 67 the day before, new data showed.

The daily bulletin of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY)

there were 460 patients on ventilators, down from 471 on Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,317,014 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 25,417 fatalities.