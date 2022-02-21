Kozani: search for missing man on lake continues

Rescuers in northern Greece are continuing to search for a man who is missing since the boat he was travelling in capsized on Sunday midnight on a lake.

The man, an employee of the municipality of Eordea, and a local ranger had been trying to locate nets placed by poachers at the dam on the small artificial lake of Perdikka.

The plastic boat that the man were in capsized for unknown reasons. While the ranger managed to swim to safety and raise the alarm, the municipal employee has been missing since.

Specialist divers from Thessaloniki as well as local disaster management volunteers from Kastoria are participating in the search. [AMNA]