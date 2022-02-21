men-arrested-after-police-find-10kg-of-heroin-hidden-in-fire-extinguishers

Two men have appeared before a prosecutor after police found almost 10 kilograms of heroin concealed in two fire extinguishers they were carrying.

Police arrested the two men, both aged 34, after a random street check on Saturday night in the western Piraeus district of Keratsini

They men were carrying a travel bag. Police became suspicious when the two men, both non-nationals, refused to stop when requested to do so.

The bag contained two fire extinguishers, which were later found to contain pure heroin weighing 9.94 kg.

Police also found €670, two mobile phones and a pair of gloves on the two men.