Men arrested after police find 10kg of heroin hidden in fire extinguishers

Two men have appeared before a prosecutor after police found almost 10 kilograms of heroin concealed in two fire extinguishers they were carrying.

Police arrested the two men, both aged 34, after a random street check on Saturday night in the western Piraeus district of Keratsini

They men were carrying a travel bag. Police became suspicious when the two men, both non-nationals, refused to stop when requested to do so.

The bag contained two fire extinguishers, which were later found to contain pure heroin weighing 9.94 kg.

Police also found €670, two mobile phones and a pair of gloves on the two men.

