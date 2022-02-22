harris-raises-bakari-case-during-mitsotakis-meeting

The case of 22-year-old US tourist Bakari Henderson, who was beaten to death by a group of Serb nationals an altercation in a bar on the Ionian island of Zakynthos in 2017, was raised by US Vice President Kamala Harris during her meeting at the weekend in Munich with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Five years has passed since the murder of the African American and justice has yet to be delivered in this racially motivated crime to the chagrin of US authorities. Mitsotakis reportedly pledged to monitor the matter.

Only one of the perpetrators was convicted in the first instance, but the charge of homicide turned into fatal bodily harm.

After the conviction, the prosecutor appealed, arguing the criminal treatment of the case was not commensurate with the gravity of the crime and ordered a retrial. The trial in the second instance has been suspended and is expected to continue at Appeals Court of Patra on Wednesday.