Greece passes 20-million mark in Covid vaccines

Greek health authorities have administered more than 20 million vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 since inoculation against the virus began 14 months ago, a public briefing heard on Monday.

Up until Monday afternoon, 75% of the country’s general population and 84% of its adults had received one dose of vaccine, with the ratio of people who received two doses coming to 71% and 80% respectively.

Some 5.26 million people have already had a booster shot, representing 90% of those eligible for it, the Health Ministry said in its daily briefing on the course of the pandemic.

However, around 300,000 people aged 60 or over remain unvaccinated, the ministry stressed.

