foreign-ministry-advises-greeks-to-avoid-travelling-to-ukraine

The Foreign Ministry released a statement on Tuesday advising Greek citizens to avoid travelling to Ukraine in the wake of Monday’s developments and Moscow’s recognition of the two breakaway states.

Additionally, the Ministry stressed that if any Greek citizens need assistance to leave the country, they should contact the Greek diplomatic and consular authorities in the country including the Greek Embassy in Kiev and the Consuls in Mariupol and Odessa.

Earlier on the day, the government stated that the relevant authorities in Kyiv and Mariupol are “in a constant state of readiness to provide whatever assistance may be necessary,” with regards to thousands of Greek citizens and ethnic Greeks living in the former Soviet nation.