Dendias: Greece supports the territorial integrity of all countries

Greece supports the territorial integrity of all countries as a matter of principle and in accordance with the United Nations Charter and universal values, the country’s Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias, said on Tuesday.

The minister made the remark in relation to the unfolding crisis in Ukraine from Paris, where he will attend the emergency meeting of European Union foreign ministers.

“We have a special interest, the safety of the Greek community,” he continued, refering to the approximately 150,000 ethnic Greeks living in the wider area. “I will again, like on Monday, bring up the issue in light of the new developments,” he said.