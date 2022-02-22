israeli-president-to-visit-athens-on-thursday

The Israeli president will conduct an official visit to Greece on Thursday, at the invitation of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Isaac Herzog will commence start his visit by laying a wreath at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier, before making his way to the presidential mansion for the official welcoming ceremony and a meeting alone with President Sakellaropoulou.

Immediately afterwards, talks between delegations from the two countries will begin.

Herzog will also visit the Maximos Mansion for a private meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

After an official lunch in his honour at the presidential mansion, Herzog is scheduled to meet Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis and Parliamentary Speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas.

Before his departure, Herzog will also hold talks with main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras. [AMNA]