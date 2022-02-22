NEWS

Israeli president to visit Athens on Thursday

israeli-president-to-visit-athens-on-thursday
[Justin Tallis/Pool via Reuters]

The Israeli president will conduct an official visit to Greece on Thursday, at the invitation of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Isaac Herzog will commence start his visit by laying a wreath at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier, before making his way to the presidential mansion for the official welcoming ceremony and a meeting alone with President Sakellaropoulou.

Immediately afterwards, talks between delegations from the two countries will begin.

Herzog will also visit the Maximos Mansion for a private meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

After an official lunch in his honour at the presidential mansion, Herzog is scheduled to meet Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis and Parliamentary Speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas.

Before his departure, Herzog will also hold talks with main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras. [AMNA]

Diplomacy
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Dendias: Greece supports the territorial integrity of all countries

[InTime News]
NEWS

Foreign Ministry advises Greeks to avoid travelling to Ukraine

[AP]
NEWS

Athens wary of recent Ankara moves

opposition-condemns-recognition-of-breakaway-regions-as-illegal
NEWS

Opposition condemns recognition of breakaway regions as illegal

[AMNA]
NEWS

Gov’t council meets Tuesday over Ukraine crisis

dendias-to-raise-safety-of-diaspora-greeks
EU FOREIGN AFFAIRS COUNCIL

Dendias to raise safety of diaspora Greeks