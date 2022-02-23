Greece condemns Russia’s actions

Greece is “acting in full coordination” with its European Union partners and NATO allies over unfolding developments in Ukraine, the government’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Council said Tuesday.

All the possible details in relation to the developments in Ukraine were examined at the meeting that was convened by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and was also attended by Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, given that the biggest problem Greece could face is a worsening energy crisis due to the possible impact on natural gas supplies.

In a statement the council reiterated Athens’ position that Moscow’s recognition on Monday of breakaway states and its mobilization of troops, ostensibly on a “peacekeeping” mission, is a “violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and of the fundamental principles of international law.”

Shortly after the meeting, Mitsotakis met with a Bulgarian ministerial delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Assen Vassilev.

The PM stated that Moscow’s move “blatantly violates international law.” “Like any revisionist initiative, it undermines international stability and progress,” he said, adding that Greece, as a fundamental principle, respects the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of all states and “therefore unequivocally condemns actions that contradict these values, ​​and as a member-state of the European Union and NATO is already coordinating with its partners so that its reaction is common and substantial.”

Echoing the same sentiment, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that Greece supports the territorial integrity of all countries as a matter of principle and in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and universal values.

Meanwhile with regard to thousands of Greek citizens and ethnic Greeks living in the former Soviet nation, the government said that the relevant authorities in Kyiv and Mariupol are “in a constant state of readiness to provide whatever assistance may be necessary.”

For his part, Dendias said, “We have a special interest, the safety of the Greek community.”

“I will again, like on Monday, bring up the issue in light of the new developments,” he said.