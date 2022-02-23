NEWS

Turkey asks UAE to repatriate mob leader Peker

turkey-asks-uae-to-repatriate-mob-leader-peker
[AP]

Turkey’s Justice Ministry has sent a request to the United Arab Emirates to detain and repatriate Sedat Peker, a convicted Turkish mob boss, after the Interpol issued a red notice for him, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday.

Turkey launched an investigation into Peker last year. Soon after that, Peker started publishing videos on YouTube in which he detailed alleged corruption among top Turkish officials.

The videos were filmed in the UAE, with which Turkey has recently worked to mend long-strained ties.

A spokesperson for the Interpol could not immediately be reached. Istanbul Anadolu prosecutor’s office did not confirm reports about the Interpol red notice. [Reuters]

Turkey Crime Justice
READ MORE
The parents of US tourist Bakari Henderson. Jill and Phil Henderson.
NEWS

Harris raises Bakari case during Mitsotakis meeting

[Intime News]
NEWS

Hooligans heading straight to jail 

12th-suspect-in-thessaloniki-murder-turns-himself-in
NEWS

12th suspect in Thessaloniki murder turns himself in

prosecutor-orders-investigation-into-judiciary-leaks-in-murder-case
NEWS

Prosecutor orders investigation into judiciary leaks in murder case

[InTime News]
NEWS

20-year-old suspect given time to prepare defense

defendants-in-hania-nursing-home-case-to-appear-in-court-saturday
NEWS

Defendants in Hania nursing home case to appear in court Saturday