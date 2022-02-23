mitsotakis-says-border-changes-through-force-cannot-be-tolerated

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday said that changing international borders through force cannot be tolerated, describing Russia’s behavior towards Ukraine as “provocations.”

Speaking from Romania, where he is on an official visit, he said he was “particularly glad to be here again during a crucial, a difficult geopolitical conjunction,” adding that he decided to go ahead with the trip as it gave him an opportunity to discuss with Romanian authorities the ways that “we can react in common to Russian provocations.”

At the Greek Embassy in Bucharest, he met with the Greek-Romanian Chamber of Commerce. Discussing the events in Ukraine, Mitsotakis said that it was an issue of concern to all but especially Romania, which neighbors Ukraine, but also Greece because of the large Greek community within the contested area, especially around the city of Mariupol.

“It also concerns the entire world, however, because no change in borders through violence can be tolerated, even more so by a country that has placed international law at the center of its foreign policy,” the prime minister said.

Mitsotakis outlined ways to increase and expand the Greek business presence in Romania and to promote bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Government sources said that the volume of bilateral trade between Greece and Romania exceeded €2 billion for the first time in 2021, to reach €2.2 billion, while Greek capital invested in Romania exceeds €3.5 billion.

Mitsotakis also met with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest.

Government sources said that the two top officials discussed their common will for the further broadening and deepening of bilateral relations, with a focus on the economy and energy. The two leaders agreed that there is great potential for enhancing cooperation.

The two countries’ shared perception of major European and international issues was also confirmed, while they exchanged views on the latest developments in Ukraine. [AMNA]