Divers recover body of missing man from lake

divers-recover-body-of-missing-man-from-lake
[ERT]

Divers in northern Greece on Wednesday recovered the body of a 40-year-old man who had been missing since Sunday night after the boat he was travelling in capsized.

The man, an employee of the municipality of Eordea, and a local ranger had been investigating reports that poachers had placed nets at a dam on the small artificial lake of Perdikka, north of Ptolemaida.

The ranger managed to raise the alarm. A daylight search had been underway since, involving divers, the fire service, fisherman and local volunteers. [ERT]

