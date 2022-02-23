fire-stricken-ferry-towed-to-mainland-port

The smouldering hulk of the Euroferry Olympia, the Italian-flagged ferry that caught fire at sea on Friday, arrived at the mainland port of Astakos, in western Greece, on Wednesday.

Tugs towed the 183-meter vessel from off the island of Corfut to Astakos.

Initial reports say that all fires have been extinguished on the stricken vessel.

The first task facing specialists is to remove some trucks so that firefighters can resume the search and rescue operation for the 10 people unaccounted for.

A 64-strong team of firefighters have been sent to Astakos to participate in the operation.

The coast guard said relatives of the missing people would be provided with accommodation nearby while the search continued.

The Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia was carrying at least 292 passengers and crew when it caught fire Friday three hours after it left the northwestern Greek port of Igoumenitsa for Brindisi in Italy. A total of 281 people were safely evacuated, while the body of a Greek man was discovered inside the ship Sunday.