Rate of daily new Covid-19 cases decreases with 16,962

The daily briefing by Greek health authorities announced 16,962 new cases on Wednesday, down from 19,623 on Tuesday. The report by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there were 53 virus-related deaths over the last 24 hours and that there are currently 459 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units across Greece.

The new cases were identified from a total of 321,146 tests, a positivity rate of 5.28%.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, reported a total of 6,078 new cases, while the northern port city of Thessaloniki registered 1,696.

The total number of Covid cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 2,353,577, with a total of 25,538 deaths over the same period.

