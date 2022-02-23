NEWS

Masks still mandatory outdoors, experts say

masks-still-mandatory-outdoors-experts-say
[Intime News]

The committee of experts advising the government on the pandemic decided to keep the mandatory use of face masks outdoors during a meeting on Wednesday, despite press reports suggesting it would scrap them. 

The issue is likely to be discussed by the committee next week.

On Wednesday, Greek health authorities announced 16,962 new cases of Covid-19, down from 19,623 on Tuesday. The report by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there were 53 virus-related deaths over the last 24 hours and that there are currently 459 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units across Greece.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[AP/ Julie Bennett]
NEWS

Rate of daily new Covid-19 cases decreases with 16,962

Tourists arrive at Barcelona airport, Monday, June 7, 2021 [AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File]
NEWS

EU advises further relaxing Covid travel rules for foreigners

[AP Photo]
NEWS

Daily Covid death toll eases to 67

A man wearing a protective face mask walks inside Paradise shopping center after Bulgaria reopened shopping malls, easing some coronavirus restrictions, in Sofia, Bulgaria, February 2, 2021 [Reuters/Stoyan Nenov]
NEWS

Bulgaria to ease coronavirus restrictions as cases drop

Members of the medical staff are seen inside the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital, where coronavirus disease positive patients are treated, in Athens, Greece, November 12, 2021. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]
NEWS

Coronavirus: Deaths rise to 88, new infections to 18,094

fines-arriving-for-300000-unvaccinated
NEWS

Fines arriving for 300,000 unvaccinated