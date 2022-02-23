Masks still mandatory outdoors, experts say

The committee of experts advising the government on the pandemic decided to keep the mandatory use of face masks outdoors during a meeting on Wednesday, despite press reports suggesting it would scrap them.

The issue is likely to be discussed by the committee next week.

On Wednesday, Greek health authorities announced 16,962 new cases of Covid-19, down from 19,623 on Tuesday. The report by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there were 53 virus-related deaths over the last 24 hours and that there are currently 459 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units across Greece.