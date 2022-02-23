president-posts-her-support-of-greeks-in-ukraine

In a post on her Facebook account, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has expressed her support for the Greek expatriates in Mariupol, Ukraine, close to what could become a war front if the conflict in Ukraine escalates further.

“These days, when the threat of war weighs heavily on Ukraine, our thoughts turn to the Greek communities of Azov, all those towns and villages where our language is still heard, the schools where lessons are held under the Greek flag, the expatriates of all ages who keep alive in their hearts the bond with their Greek roots. Listening to the dialect of the elders, watching the children of Greek origin learn fluent modern Greek and the students of the Department of Greek Philology and Translation of the State University of Mariupol immersed in the language and culture of Greece, I think with emotion the endurance of the Greek community in the area, from the years of Byzantium to the present day. The proud spirit of our expatriates, as expressed in their thousand-year presence in Ukraine, remains strong during these difficult times. We honor their strength, we are close to them and we support them,” she wrote.