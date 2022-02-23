NEWS

Syntagma Metro station to close for official visit

syntagma-metro-station-to-close-for-official-visit
[INTIME NEWS]

The Syntagma Metro station will close at 8 a.m. Thursday because of the official visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, police have announced.

Police did not specify when the station will reopen.

According to the official schedule, Herzog is to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of the Parliament building at 10:10 am.

Herzog will meet successively with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis, Parliament Speaker Constantine Tassoulas and opposition leader Alexis Tsipras. He will depart around 9 p.m. Thursday.

