EU says it will hold the Kremlin accountable for attack on Ukraine

People take shelter in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]

The European Union will hold Moscow accountable for the “unjustified” attack on Ukraine, the chief of the bloc’s Executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Thursday.

“In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives,” she said on Twitter.

“We will hold the Kremlin accountable,” von der Leyen added.

European leaders will discuss a further sanctions package on Russia at an emergency meeting later on Thursday, the EU said in a statement.

“(European Commission) President (Ursula) von der Leyen will outline a further sanctions package being finalised by the European Commission and which the Council will swiftly adopt,” the statement said.

These “further restrictive measures … will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action,” it added.

