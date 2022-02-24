pm-to-chair-emergency-foreign-affairs-and-defense-meeting-over-ukraine

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair on Thursday an emergency meeting of the country’s top decision-making body on foreign affairs and defense matters, KYSEA, to discuss Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

The meeting has been scheduled for 10.30 a.m.

Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas will also participate in the meeting, according to the premier’s press office.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias announced Thursday he was cutting short his trip to Cape Verde and returning to Athens.