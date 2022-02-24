work-under-way-to-repair-landmark-corinth-canal

Earthmovers were working on the Corinth Canal on Thursday, after a large-scale restoration project got off the ground last week.

The popular attraction has been beset by rockfalls in recent years, forcing its closure on several occasions. The project to repair existing damage and strengthen the historic structure is expected to cost nearly 31 million euros, well above an initial estimate of around 10 million euros, which would have entailed less extensive interventions.

Cruise operators are especially eager to see the man-made isthmus separating the mainland from the Peloponnese and connecting the Aegean and Ionian seas open again as it is one of the highlights of Greece.