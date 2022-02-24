PM slams Russian invasion of Ukraine which ‘tests international law’

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis slammed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning, saying it “tests the limits” of international law.

“As a matter of principle, Greece respects the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of all countries. It therefore unequivocally condemns revisionist actions that run counter to these values,” he said at the start of an emergency meeting of the country’s top decision-making body on foreign affairs and defense matters, KYSEA, to discuss Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, while lamenting “the brutal violence from which, unfortunately, many innocent people will lose their lives.”

Greece will coordinate with the European Union and NATO for a response that will be “proportional to the unprecedented Russian provocation.”

Mitsotakis also noted Greece’s concern about the ethnic Greeks who live mostly in the area of ​​Mariupol.

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine forces the world community to face its responsibilities. Because in the Ukrainian crisis many things are being tested: The limits of international law, the validity of the Treaties but also the very right of states to live freely,” he said. “The world community has the opportunity to resist the power of weapons and the questioning of borders and international treaties.”

These developments further highlight the need for “a substantial European strategic autonomy,” he added.