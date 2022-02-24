Trial of pilot over wife’s murder scheduled for April 8

The trial of a helicopter pilot charged with the premeditated murder of his British-Greek wife on May 11 last year, will start on April 8 before the Mixed Jury Court in Athens.

Charalambos (Babis) Anagnostopoulos, 33, is accused of killing his 20-year-old wife Caroline Crouch in the presence of their 11-month-old daughter in a calm state of mind. He is also facing a criminal charge of animal abuse for the killing of the family’s dog and lesser charges for giving false testimony to the police and casting suspicion on others for his actions.

He had initially claimed that the murder was caused by burglars during a brutal invasion of their home in Glyka Nera, on the outskirts of Athens.