Shipping ministry urges Greek vessels to leave Ukrainian and Russian territorial waters

[File photo]

All Greek ships should immediately leave Ukrainian and Russian territorial waters in the Black Sea, the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy warned on Thursday.

It is understood that eight ships with Greek flag, as well as a Greek-owned ship with Maltese flag, are currently in the north Black Sea, with 66 Greek sailors on board.

Of the eight Greek merchant ships (three cargo vessels and five tankers), two are located in Odessa, three in the Kerch Strait and three in Novorossiysk. The Greek-owned Maltese-flagged ship, a cargo vessel, is located in Odessa. [AMNA]

