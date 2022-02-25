early-morning-lows-plunge-in-northern-greece

Temperatures in northern Greece dropped by as much as 11 degrees Celsius in the early hours of Friday compared to Thursday, as a result of clear skies and light, chilly winds.

The lowest temperatures recorded by the Meteo weather service of the National Observatory of Athens were in Western Macedonia, but also in the highland of Epirus and parts of central Greece.

Moires Gorge in Florina saw the biggest drop, plunging to -9.2 Celsius. It was followed by Vovousa in Ioannina and Mavrolithari in Fokida (-7.5%C), Variko (-7.1%), also in Florina, and Mesovouno in Kozani (-7C).

Much of Greece has felt a chill over the past couple of days, following an unseasonably warm run in mid-February.

According to the national weather service, EMY, the weekend will warm up once more, with daytime highs in northern parts of the country reaching 13-14 degrees Celsius and in other parts to as much as 16C.