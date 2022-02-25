NEWS

EU interior ministers to discuss Ukraine refugee situation this weekend

eu-interior-ministers-to-discuss-ukraine-refugee-situation-this-weekend
People walk as they flee from Ukraine to Hungary, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, at a border crossing in Beregsurany, Hungary, on Friday. [Bernadett Szabo/Reuters]

The European Union’s interior ministers will discuss at a meeting this weekend the Ukraine situation, and issues regarding a likely ensuing refugee crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said French government ministers.

Thousands of Ukrainians fleeing war with Russia started arriving in neighboring central European countries on Thursday and the region braced for many more, setting up reception points and sending troops towards the borders to provide assistance.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a Tweet on Friday that the meeting would aim at coming up with concrete solutions regarding Ukraine.

Separately, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Inter radio that the meeting would examine how best EU countries could handle refugees fleeing Ukraine

“Obviously, Europeans will be there to show solidarity, to welcome refugees,” he said.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Thursday that Germany would offer support to Poland and other countries in eastern Europe facing an influx of refugees after Russia invaded Ukraine, and is prepared for all scenarios. [Reuters]

Ukraine Migration
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Thousands of refugees, migrants about to be left without healthcare

mitarakis-expresses-surprise-at-unhcr-concerns
NEWS

Mitarakis expresses ‘surprise’ at UNHCR concerns

[Pau de la Calle/AP]
NEWS

UNHCR concerned about violence, pushbacks of migrants at EU borders

European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas, left, and Interior Minister Nicos Nouris inspect points along a United Nations-controlled buffer zone used by migrants to cross from the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north to seek asylum in the internationally recognized south near the medieval center of the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday. [AP]
NEWS

EU to boost support to Cyprus as migrant flows across ceasefire line rise

Area residents block a motorway near a refugee camp to protest what they say are the various problems that have arisen as a result of an overflowing migrant reception center near their community on the western outskirts of the Cypriot capital Nicosia, Sunday. [AP]
NEWS

EU official: Turkey will gain by curbing migration to Cyprus

thessaloniki-municipal-employee-arrested-for-transporting-migrants
NEWS

Thessaloniki municipal employee arrested for transporting migrants