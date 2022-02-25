eu-interior-ministers-to-discuss-ukraine-refugee-situation-this-weekend

People walk as they flee from Ukraine to Hungary, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, at a border crossing in Beregsurany, Hungary, on Friday. [Bernadett Szabo/Reuters]

The European Union’s interior ministers will discuss at a meeting this weekend the Ukraine situation, and issues regarding a likely ensuing refugee crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said French government ministers.

Thousands of Ukrainians fleeing war with Russia started arriving in neighboring central European countries on Thursday and the region braced for many more, setting up reception points and sending troops towards the borders to provide assistance.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a Tweet on Friday that the meeting would aim at coming up with concrete solutions regarding Ukraine.

Separately, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Inter radio that the meeting would examine how best EU countries could handle refugees fleeing Ukraine

“Obviously, Europeans will be there to show solidarity, to welcome refugees,” he said.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Thursday that Germany would offer support to Poland and other countries in eastern Europe facing an influx of refugees after Russia invaded Ukraine, and is prepared for all scenarios. [Reuters]