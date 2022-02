Dimtris Tsovolas, a lawyer and former socialist minister, has died at the age of 79 after a battle with cancer, it was announced on Friday.

Tsovolas served as finance minister in the PASOK government of Andreas Papandreou from 1985 to 1989, and also represented his native Arta and northern Athens in Parliament as an MP.

He is survived by his wife, Katerina Gioti, and two children.