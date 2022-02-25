Sixth body recovered from Euroferry Olympia; five missing

Rescue crews recovered a sixth body from a ferry that caught fire while sailing from Greece to Italy last week, authorities said on Friday.

The body was found in the ferry’s second garage of the Euroferry Olympia, they said. Late on Thursday, authorities said they had recovered another body in the rescue operation.

Five known passengers remain unaccounted for.

Earlier, the coroner involved in conducting autopsies on the remains said that of the four bodies she had examined, only one has been identified.

Angeliki Tsiola, head of the forensic medicine service in Patras, said that the identified body has been released to the family.

She said that the cause of death differed in each of the four cases. In the three cases where the remains have not been identified, the bodies were burned beyond recognition. [AMNA]